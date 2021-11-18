MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

