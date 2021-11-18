MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

