Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 37,062 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 105,891.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 122,336 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVBF opened at $20.90 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.