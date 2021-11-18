Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 92,951.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 566,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

