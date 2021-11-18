Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 11,785 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 107,136.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $28,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

