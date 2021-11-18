Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 16,256 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 108,373.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after buying an additional 89,918 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of -1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,658 shares of company stock worth $4,366,899. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.