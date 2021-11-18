Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 103,550.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

Guardant Health stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.