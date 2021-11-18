Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 194,266.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 70,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,843,962 shares of company stock worth $820,953,404. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

