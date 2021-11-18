Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,534.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,476.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,433.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,111. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

