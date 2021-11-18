Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw Sells 495 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSEX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.35. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $77,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

