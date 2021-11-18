Millennium Management LLC Acquires 693,742 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3,523.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,742 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of F.N.B. worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

FNB stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.