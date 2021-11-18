Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 848,692 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 848,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,428,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THCPU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at $546,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit alerts:

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.