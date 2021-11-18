Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,896,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

