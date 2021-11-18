Millennium Management LLC Buys 418 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,088,055. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $124.67 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

