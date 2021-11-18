Millennium Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Enel Américas worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Américas by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,955,000 after buying an additional 12,013,401 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 758,600 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

