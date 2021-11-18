Millennium Management LLC Sells 15,127 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of SLGN opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.