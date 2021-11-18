Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,790,269 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,790,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Plains GP worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Plains GP by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

