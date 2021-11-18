Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Down 1.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.35. 3,690,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

