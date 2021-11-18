Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.08.

MI.UN opened at C$22.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The firm has a market cap of C$904.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$25.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.05.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

