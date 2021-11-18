Mizuho Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $380.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $346.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $330.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.16 and a 200-day moving average of $298.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $250.24 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $354,644,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

