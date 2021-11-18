Mizuho Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $385.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.36.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $356.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.84. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $358.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

