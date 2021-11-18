Mizuho Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $335.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.21.
Shares of NVDA opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10.
In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 543.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 331.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 348.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
