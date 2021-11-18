Mizuho Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $335.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.21.

Shares of NVDA opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 543.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 331.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 348.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

