Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $621,534.67 and approximately $361.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

