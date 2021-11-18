MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 105.3% in October

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the October 14th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MOGU by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 389,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MOGU by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOGU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 225,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. MOGU has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 75.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

