Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the October 14th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Data by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Data during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

NASDAQ MKD opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Molecular Data has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.