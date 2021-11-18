Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to report $120.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $428,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,667. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,465,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,471. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

