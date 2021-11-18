monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading 5.9% Higher

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $390.86 and last traded at $390.86. 12,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 245,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.63.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in monday.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in monday.com by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 3,455.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

