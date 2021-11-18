Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells $78,325,000.00 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondelez International alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. 7,296,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 205.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 210,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 141,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.