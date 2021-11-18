Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYSRF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.