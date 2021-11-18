Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,186,000 after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.