Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $35.65 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.