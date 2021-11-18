Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

