Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $536,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

