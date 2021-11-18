Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of AA opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

