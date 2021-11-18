Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $277.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.71. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,724. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

