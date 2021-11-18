Moody’s (MCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moody’s (NYSE: MCO):

10/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $414.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $428.00 to $431.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $402.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Moody’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/18/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $415.00 to $423.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $406.00 to $416.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $397.28 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.35.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,521 shares of company stock worth $583,635. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

