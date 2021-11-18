Morgan Stanley Buys 290,871 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atkore were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $3,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atkore by 233.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $520,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 331.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

