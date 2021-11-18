Morgan Stanley Buys 95,384 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MUE opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.