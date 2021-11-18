Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

