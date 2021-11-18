Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $878.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

