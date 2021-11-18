Morgan Stanley Raises Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $23.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

