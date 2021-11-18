Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $123.68 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

