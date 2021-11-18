Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Morphic by 43.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

MORF stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,451,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

