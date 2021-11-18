MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0104 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $71.81 million and $243.06 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.35 or 0.00214914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00083024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,925,308,380 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

