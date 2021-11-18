M&T Bank Co. (MTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on December 31st

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NYSE:MTB opened at $161.17 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $116.29 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

