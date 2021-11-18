Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 91,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $747.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.50%.

In related news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $148,875. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 186.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Myers Industries by 192.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

