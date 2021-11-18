MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYRG opened at $113.53 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.