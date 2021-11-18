Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NTP stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.