Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 1,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 95.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

