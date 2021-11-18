Nano Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $760.25 million and approximately $47.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00009620 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,306.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.39 or 0.07062247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00368276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.51 or 0.00975458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00083535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00401285 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00262221 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.